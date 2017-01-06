Happy hour at home? Keurig, AB InBev to build booze maker

Keurig, the maker of single-cup coffee machines, says it is teaming up with beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev to build an at-home booze maker.

The companies said Friday that they hope to create a product that could whip up beer, cocktails and spirits.

AB InBev, based in Belgium, makes Budweiser, Stella Artois and other beers.

Waterbury, Vermont-based Keurig Green Mountain tried to grow beyond coffee makers before, but its Keurig Kold at-home soda makers sold poorly and were discontinued in June after less than a year on the market. Keurig says it will use technology from the Kold machine to develop the alcohol maker with AB InBev.