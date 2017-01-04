On Our Radar

Alexion Shares Add To Gains After Hours As Quarterly Report Filed

By Markets MarketWatch Pulse

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. advanced in the extended session Wednesday after the biotech company filed a delayed quarterly report and affirmed its outlook. Alexion shares rose 2.3% to $130.01 after hours following a 3.7% advance in the regular session. On Wednesday, Alexion filed its third-quarter report with the Securities and Exchange Commission and said financial results do not require restatement. The company forecast adjusted earnings of $4.50 to $4.65 a share on revenue of $3.05 billion to $3.1 billion for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect $4.65 a share on revenue of $3.09 billion. Last month, Alexion announced the departure of its chief executive and financial chief following an accounting probe.

