Democrats extol health care law in bid to derail GOP repeal

Senior House Democrats are extolling the benefits of President Barack Obama's health care law in hopes of derailing Republican plans to gut the statute.

Continue Reading Below

Speaking to reporters Monday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says the GOP will begin its "assault" on the law when the 115th Congress convenes Tuesday.

She says abolishing so-called Obamacare as Republicans have promised will force people to pay more for their health insurance while getting much less coverage than they receive through the law. She says undoing the law also will undermine Medicaid and Medicare.

Pelosi is urging people to "take a second look" at how the law has improved their lives.

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer says many people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump want the health care law preserved.