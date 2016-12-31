Fight against publishing notices in newspapers persists

As classified advertising has shrunk for newspapers, public notices from government agencies still appear.

But legislative fights in New Jersey and elsewhere could end that trend.

A measure to allow government agencies in New Jersey to publish their own legal notices stalled in December. But Republican Gov. Chris Christie says he will make the change a priority in 2017.

State lawmakers elsewhere have considered ending the requirement to publish notices in newspapers for events like meetings and government bids, but lobbying efforts from publishers have prevented that from happening so far.

But as the audience for printed newspapers continues to dwindle, some think it's only a matter of time.

Media analyst Kip Cassino of Borrell Associates predicts legal notices will disappear from newspapers before the next decade ends.