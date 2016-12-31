About 24,000 Maine homes, businesses powerless after storm

The number of Maine homes and businesses without power following the area's strongest nor'easter in nearly two years is down to about 24,000.

Continue Reading Below

More than 100,000 Maine homes and businesses were without electricity at the storm's peak. Residents were warned it could take days to restore service.

Central Maine Power reports almost 21,000 outages as of early Saturday. Emera Maine reports about 2,800.

The storm brought heavy snow, powerful winds and even thunder and lightning to northern New England. It left tens of thousands of people in the dark Friday and buried some towns under 2 feet of snow.