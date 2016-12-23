Recalls this week: strollers, crossbows

Nearly 30,000 strollers are being recalled this week because a gap in the folding hinge poses a laceration hazard. Other recalled consumer products include crossbows with faulty safety mechanisms.

Here's a more detailed look:

STROLLERS

DETAILS: gb Qbit lightweight stroller for children up to 50 pounds. The "gb" red box logo is printed on the harness and on both sides of the stroller legs and "Qbit" is printed in white on the stroller legs. They were sold at Babies R US and other retail stores nationwide and Albeebaby.com, Amazon.com, Dmartstores.com, Medbroad.com and other online retailers from May 2015 through November 2016. The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a sticker on the rear leg of the stroller, directly above the wheels, next to the storage basket. Models include 10AW1G-AQU2U, 10AW1G-RAS2U, 10AW1G-WHT2U, 10AW1G-CHA4U, and 10AW1G-CIR5U.

WHY: A gap in the stroller's folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver's hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard. In addition, the stroller can fold unexpectedly during use, posing an injury and fall hazard to the caregiver and child.

INCIDENTS: Five reports of consumers being pinched by the stroller hinge mechanism, resulting in four consumers needing stitches for cuts. In addition, there were 71 reports of the stroller unexpectedly folding during use, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult due to a fall.

HOW MANY: About 29,400.

FOR MORE: Call Aria Child at 888-591-5540 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.ariachild.com and click on "Qbit Lightweight Stroller Voluntary Recall Information" for more information.

CROSSBOWS

DETAILS: Carbon Express Blade crossbows in black (model 20292) or camouflage (model 20240). Both crossbows have "Blade" printed on the sides of the bow. The model number is printed on a metallic sticker on the bottom left limb of the crossbow. They were sold at Bass Pro, Ellett Brothers and other hunting and sporting goods stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Carbonexpresscrossbows.com from July 2016 through October 2016.

WHY: The crossbow can fire unexpectedly when the safety is engaged, posing an injury hazard to the user or bystander.

INCIDENTS: One report of a crossbow firing unexpectedly, resulting in a thumb laceration.

HOW MANY: About 3,800.

FOR MORE: Call Carbon Express at 800-211-5982 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.carbonexpresscrossbow.com and click on "Resource/Blade Recall" for more information.

PRINTER POWER SUPPLY UNITS

DETAILS: Power supply units that serve as the power source for models of Zebra brand thermal industrial printers used to make bar codes and other commercial labels. They were sold directly from Zebra and through Zebra distributors and resellers, including BlueStar Inc., Ingram Micro Data Capture Point of Sale Division, ScanSource and Wynit Distribution LLC, to businesses, hospitals and end-users nationwide from July 2010 through June 2012 with Zebra printers and as an aftermarket accessory. The Zebra logo or FSP North America logo, date code and part number are printed on the power supply. Date codes between 1039XX through 1052XX and 1101XX through 1152XX are included in the recall for the power supply units. More details on the models being recalled can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Zebra-Technologies-Recalls-Power-Supply-Units-for-Thermal-Printers

WHY: The power supply units can degrade and corrode over time when exposed to moisture and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Three reports of the power supply units overheating or catching fire, including a fire that spread from the connector to the printer, damaging the printer and surrounding work space. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 166,000.

FOR MORE: Call Zebra at 800-658-3795 any time Monday through Friday, send email to PSUrecall@zebra.com or visit www.zebra.com and click on "Power Supply Recall" for more information.

CHARCOAL GRILLS

DETAILS: Wooden barrel-shaped charcoal grills with the Shock Top logo at the front. The grills are used as display enhancers in retail, liquor, convenience and other stores or were received by consumers as promotional giveaways and at charity auctions. Item number 1089930 and PO number CMD8051855 are printed on the product packaging.

WHY: The grill can catch on fire, posing a fire hazard.

INCIDENTS: Two reports of the grills catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

HOW MANY: About 1,700.

FOR MORE: Contact 4 Sizzle at www.4sizzle.com and click on "Barrel Grill Recall" or call 888-847-8716 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday for more information.