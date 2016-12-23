Dow Notches 7th Straight Weekly Gain, Longest Streak In 2 Years

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average logging its seventh straight weekly gain -- the longest winning streak in two years. Health-care, consumer-staples and financial shares led the market, offsetting a drop in energy and consumer-discretionary shares to help the S&P 500 climb 2.81 points, or 0.1%, to 2,263.77. The Dow rose 15.13 points, or 0.1%, to 19,933.94, led by Proctor & Gamble Co. and UnitedHealth Group Inc. . The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 15.27 points, or 0.3%, to 5,462.69, with the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index , which tracks the benchmark's biotech stocks, rising more than 2%.
