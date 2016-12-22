U.S. Stocks Close Lower After Mixed Economic Data

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as third-quarter economic growth was revised upwards but durable goods orders declined. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 23.08 points, or 0.1%, at 19,918.88, led lower by a 2.3% decline in Wal-Mart Stores Inc. shares. The S&P 500 index fell 4.22 points, or 0.2%, to close at 2,260.96, as consumer-discretionary stocks fell 1%. The Nasdaq Composite index declined 24.01 points, or 0.4%, to finish at 5,447.42.
