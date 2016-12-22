Cintas Shares Decline After Release Of Quarterly Earnings

Cintas Corp. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the uniform and office maintenance supply company's quarterly earnings report. Cintas shares fell 3% to $116.50 after hours. The company reported adjusted fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.13 a share, which included a 2-cents-a-share charge for the acquisition of G&K Services Inc., on revenue of $1.3 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated $1.15 a share on revenue of $1.29 billion. The company forecast fiscal 2017 earnings of $4.57 to $4.65 a share on revenue of $5.18 billion to $5.23 billion. Analysts expect $4.61 a share on revenue of $5.22 billion.
