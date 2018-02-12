Microsoft's New Teams Integrations Squarely Target Slack

With more than 9 million weekly active users, there's little question that Slack is a dominant force in the online collaboration space. Since its launch in 2013, its name has
Continue Reading Below
Microsoft announced Microsoft Teams for Office 365 users back in 2016 and made the app available in Preview mode until its formal launch in the spring of 2017. Its similarities to other chat apps are obvious. The app lets users chat in groups or in one-on-one messages. Microsoft Teams
New App Store
Among the new
All of this seems to make Microsoft Teams even more like Slack, which also divides its app offerings into similar categories. Still, Microsoft Teams offers exclusive integrations within Office 365, which might give the company a slight edge. By highlighting its focus on Teams integration within the productivity suite, Microsoft differentiates itself from more general collaboration platforms while simultaneously playing to its software strengths.
New Types of Integrations
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Along with a new App Store comes new ways to use those apps. Users can now include information from an app and import it into a conversation. If you've uploaded a GIF file into a chat platform such as Glip, then you're essentially already familiar with this process. An example offered by Microsoft is the ability to share tasks from the productivity app Trello or weather information. Users can simply click a button
Microsoft Teams can also give users an individualized view of their assignments via the new personal apps space. For instance, a task assigned to the user via the Planner app will automatically appear in their personal space. This new feature is designed so that users have an intuitive, comprehensive view of their assignments for the day. The Personal space also includes a new app named Who, which is powered by the Microsoft Graph. It lets users search for people in their organization not just by name but by topic.
In another Slack-
Differentiating From the Pack
After it was rumored that Microsoft was planning to buy Slack outright in 2016, it comes
According to a representative from Microsoft, the company wants its Microsoft Teams software to stand apart from other collaboration chat apps. As a free pack-in with Office 365 , Microsoft Teams is obviously geared towards users of the productivity apps in its suite. The ability to surface the apps in different ways as well as the functionality of the personal apps
This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.