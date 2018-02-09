The Latest: Trudeau meets with California's top leaders

The Latest on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to California (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has met privately with California's governor and lieutenant governor, with trade, the environment and health care on the agenda.

The separate meetings Friday with Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom were closed to the media.

In brief remarks to reporters before meeting with Newsom, Trudeau said it was good to talk about all the issues that bind California and Canada.

Newsom thanked Trudeau for his energetic leadership on the international stage at a time of political uncertainty, an apparent reference to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trudeau spent Thursday pitching tech companies on investing in Canada while touting the country's fast-track visa for highly skilled workers.

Later Friday, Trudeau will deliver an address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

___

12 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs during his first visit to San Francisco where he promoted Canada as a destination for California technology firms frustrated by uncertain U.S. immigration laws.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff announced the online business software company will invest another $2 billion in its Canadian operations.

And cloud subscription service AppDirect, based in San Francisco, says it will add another 300 jobs in Canada in the next five years.

Trudeau will spend a second day in California on Friday meeting with Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The environment is also likely to be on the agenda, along with economic development.