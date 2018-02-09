Donate to Black Girls Code Via Lyft

The next time you catch a ride in a Lyft, you'll have the opportunity to support Black Girls Code.

Here's how it works: Go to Settings in the Lyft app, select "Round Up & Donate," then choose "Black Girls Code" as your cause. Then, the next time you take a Lyft ride, the app-based ridesharing service will automatically round up your fare to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to Black Girls Code.

The nonprofit is aiming to teach one million young girls from underrepresented communities how to code by 2040. Donations to Black Girls Code will help fund after-school hackathons, game design workshops, and similar STEM-based programs.

"Our collective donations, no matter how small, can make an impact on teen and pre-teen girls of color and ensure they receive the skills, tools, and mentorship they need to become pioneers of the next technological innovation and the architect of their very bright futures," Black Girls Code Founder Kimberly Bryant said in a statement.

In a blog post announcing the partnership, Lyft reiterated a 2013 prediction from the US Department of Labor that there will be 1.4 million computing jobs available in the US by 2020 (and just 400,000 computer science graduates with the skills to fill them). "It's critical that women of color are given an equal opportunity to occupy these jobs," the company wrote.

Lyft launched its Round Up & Donate program eight months ago, and said riders have already contributed $4 million to different causes.

The partnership with Lyft comes after Black Girls Code in August reportedly declined a $125,000 donation from ridesharing rival Uber in light of allegations of widespread sexism and sexual harassment within the company.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.