Walmart names Square CFO Friar as a board member

Walmart, which has made a concerted push into technology to compete with Amazon, is tapping Square Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar to serve as a director.

This brings the retail giant's board to 12 members.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart Inc. said Thursday that the 45-year-old Friar will also serve as a member of its audit committee and strategic planning and finance committee.

Walmart has looked to speed up innovation at the company, announcing in March that it was launching an incubator lab focused on projects in robotics, virtual and augmented reality and artificial intelligence. The so-called Store No. 8 will be located in Silicon Valley.