Networking for Introverts: 15 Tips to Help You Navigate a Crowded Room

As an introvert myself, I know how panic-inducing the prospect of a networking event can be to some of us. In fact – and I am not proud of this – I've bailed on more than a few such events at the last minute because I was simply too darn anxious.

My fellow introverts, please don't follow my example. Networking is one of the best things you can do for your career. By some estimates, networking may be responsible for as much as 85 percent of all hires. Don't let nerves cut you off from this vital source of professional advancement.

Instead, check out this new infographic from cloud communications advisor GetVoIP. The 15 tips contained herein will help you navigate your next networking meeting with ease: