5 Fantastic Apps to Help Your Company Stand Out to Candidates

Finding great talent for your business can be tougher than it sounds. It's not that there's a lack of promising candidates out there. The real problem for many up-and-coming enterprises is that there is simply too much competition between employers for the most promising talent.

The best candidates know their own worth and are willing to go the extra mile to find the perfect fit for themselves and their career aspirations. How do you make your business appeal to these highly motivated, talented individuals?

The first step is to connect with candidates on the right platforms. There's a big difference between hiring a virtual assistant, for example, and hiring your next hotshot marketing coordinator. Different candidates for different roles will scour a range of different recruitment platforms for the ideal opportunity, so it is essential that your business has a presence on those platforms. Not only does this give you access to a wider pool of talent, but it also facilitates communication and the hiring process as a whole.

Of course, it is important not to spread yourself too thin. Trying to maintain a presence on too many platforms may not be viable.

To save you the trouble of deciding which hiring platforms are worth your time, I've put together a list of five top apps for recruiters that will help you to win the perfect candidates for the jobs you need to fill.

1. Workable

A highly scalable app, Workable is brilliant for growing businesses, particularly if you need to manage multiple pipelines within your recruitment process. Among its many features, Workable offers background screening, reference checks, interview management, and even collaboration with hiring teams to streamline your recruitment process.

A range of price plans are available, including pay-as-you-go options. This recruiting platform is a little pricier than some of its competitors, but it makes up for that with great functionality and a clean, user-friendly interface. Workable also offers a free trial, so you can make sure it does everything you need before you commit.

2. SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters' mobile app is a highly sophisticated recruitment tool, and a great choice if you want a platform that is both flexible and accessible. The app is particularly useful if you want to expand your reach, thanks to its optional global package designed to facilitate international recruitment endeavors.

While more complex than many of its competitors, SmartRecruiters can support the entire recruitment process from start to finish. This makes it easier on the people involved in your hiring process while also ensuring a more streamlined experience for candidates, increasing the chance that your preferred applicants will be eager to become part of the team.

3. Instawork

Instawork is a free app best suited for small and medium-sized businesses looking to find local talent. With competitive listing fees and a unique candidate-matching system, Instawork can be a great addition to your recruitment strategy.

Job seekers fill out their own profiles, including key information such as their experience and references. The app then matches them to job listings as the listings are posted. This is particularly convenient for recruiters, as the app can provide you with a list of suitable candidates within 24 hours. From there, you decide which candidates to interview and schedule appointments directly through the app. The app screens all applicants and checks their references, saving you a great deal of time and energy.

4. LinkedIn Recruiter

LinkedIn itself is a fantastic resource for candidates and recruiters alike, so it's hardly surprising that the LinkedIn Recruiter tool is a must for any business looking to secure the best talent.

LinkedIn's app is quite simplistic, being designed for ease of use while on the move, but it offers a convenient means of connecting with potential candidates, organizing and sharing prospects, and carrying out profile searches.

The app itself is free, but you will need to pay for a LinkedIn Recruiter account.

5. Monster

Monster is another powerful and popular recruitment tool that comes with an impressive range of functions. You can use the site to post detailed job listings; search candidates by name, location, or industry; and shortlist resumes to narrow down your selection.

Monster's user-friendly app is a great place to start, especially if you are hiring for multiple positions. The job board makes it simple to track and renew your listings, view applicants, and reach out to individuals via email or text.

–

Any or all of these apps can have a significant impact on your recruiting power, but you should work with whatever tools best fit your needs and your recruiting style. Think about the level of functionality you require and how well each app can be integrated with your existing strategy before making any decisions.

Remember, candidates are evaluating you and your business as you are evaluating them. Always fill out your business profiles in detail, respond promptly to queries from promising applicants, and take care to preserve your professional image at all times.

Victoria Greene is a writer and digital marketing specialist.