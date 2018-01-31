What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 31, 2018).

Trump called for major bipartisan deals on infrastructure and immigration in his first State of the Union address, while reversing his predecessor's vow to close Guantanamo Bay prison facility for terrorists.

Mnuchin said the Trump administration plans to levy new Russia sanctions based on a list of oligarchs and senior government officials.

Ryan defended the GOP decision to make public a classified memo that alleges surveillance abuses against a Trump associate.

Special counsel Mueller is seeking an interview with Mark Corallo, the former spokesman for Trump's legal team.

Clinton said she regretted protecting a former adviser accused of sexual harassment on her 2008 campaign

The FCC found that multiple mistakes contributed to Hawaii's recent false-alarm missile alert.

Kenya's opposition leader was sworn in at a mock "inauguration," sparking a crackdown by authorities.

Yemeni separatist forces seized a vital military base in the southern city of Aden.

The pope named an investigator to examine accusations a Chilean bishop covered up clerical sex abuse.

