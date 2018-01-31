Vodacom 3Q Revenue Rises 6.7%; Adds 2.5 Million New Customers

South African mobile communications company Vodacom Group Ltd. (VOD.JO) on Wednesday reported a 6.7% rise in group revenue and said it added 2.5 million active customers, taking the total number to 73.6 million across the group.

Revenue for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017 amounted to 22.65 million South African Rand ($1.9 million), a rise of 6.7%. Service revenue rose 5.5% to ZAR18.40 billion from the prior year.

South Africa revenue grew 6.2% to ZAR18.21 billion, while International revenue grew 9.3% to ZAR4.72 billion Vodacom said.

January 31, 2018 01:03 ET (06:03 GMT)