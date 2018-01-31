Treasurys Tick Higher Following Release of Funding Plans

Prices on longer-term U.S. government bonds ticked higher Wednesday after the Treasury Department said it would meet increased borrowing needs by boosting the size of short-term debt sales in the coming months more than medium- and long-term debt auctions.

Continue Reading Below

In recent trading, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was 2.718%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.725% Tuesday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

Outlining its issuance plans in its quarterly refunding statement, Treasury said it would increase the auction sizes of two- and three-year notes by $2 billion a month starting in February, while five-, seven-, 10-, and 30-year debt auctions will go up by $1 billion.

Analysts characterized the announcement as largely unsurprising. Nevertheless, it removed an immediate threat to 10-year notes, which have come under pressure this year as investors have bet on better global growth and rising U.S. inflation.

Increasing the size of auctions tends to weigh on the prices of outstanding bonds as it expands the supply of debt relative to uncertain demand.

"Everybody knew from November that they were going to increase the short-tend the most, but until you actually see what they're going to do in the long-end you can't position too hard in that direction," said Jim Vogel, interest-rates strategist at FTN Financial.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Later Wednesday, investors will focus on the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's January meeting, the last before Chairwoman Janet Yellen gives way to Fed governor Jerome Powell. The central bank isn't expected to raise interest rates at the meeting, but investors will dissect its policy statement for clues about the future path of rates.

Write to Sam Goldfarb at sam.goldfarb@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 10:54 ET (15:54 GMT)