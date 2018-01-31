Skandinaviska Seb's Annual Accounts 2017

TIDM0HBY
Excluding items affecting comparability the operating result was SEK
22.7bn and return on equity 12.7 per cent. The operating result for 2017
amounted to SEK 20.8bn (14.9) and the return on equity was 11.5 per
cent.
"During the year, all customer segments increased their activity levels
and there were positive macroeconomic signs in all our home markets. We
are well positioned to continue to create customer value and profit
growth. We aim to deliver on the last year of our current business plan
and remain committed to our cost cap of SEK 22bn for 2018", says Johan
Torgeby, SEB's President and CEO, commenting on the annual accounts.
Operating profit before items affecting comparability for the fourth
quarter 2017 was SEK 6.1bn (5.4). Operating profit for the fourth
quarter 2017 was SEK 4.2bn (5.4). Compared to the fourth quarter 2016,
operating profit before items affecting profitability increased by 10
per cent. Return on equity was 8.8 per cent (12.1) while return on
equity before items affecting comparability was 13.5 per cent (12.1).
Operating income for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 11.9bn (11.1).
Compared to the fourth quarter 2016, operating income increased by 2 per
cent. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.6bn (5.4). Compared to the
fourth quarter 2016, operating expenses decreased by 2 per cent.
Asset quality remained strong. The net credit loss level was 3 basis
points for the quarter (7). The liquidity coverage ratio was 145 per
cent (168 one year ago). The capital position improved with a Common
Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 19.4 per cent (18.8 one year ago). SEB's
own assessment of the CET1 requirement, including the maturity floor and
corporate risk weights, was 17.2 per cent.
The Board of Directors proposes a dividend to the shareholders of SEK
5.75 per share (5.50) for 2017.
SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief
that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating
a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its
customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB
offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In
Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's
operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based
on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The
international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in
some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2017, the Group's total
assets amounted to SEK 2,560bn while its assets under management
totalled SEK 1,830bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more
about SEB at sebgroup.com
Annual Accounts 2017: http://hugin.info/136036/R/2164937/832926.pdf
