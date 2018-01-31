Skandinaviska Seb's Annual Accounts 2017

TIDM0HBY

Excluding items affecting comparability the operating result was SEK

22.7bn and return on equity 12.7 per cent. The operating result for 2017

amounted to SEK 20.8bn (14.9) and the return on equity was 11.5 per

cent.

"During the year, all customer segments increased their activity levels

and there were positive macroeconomic signs in all our home markets. We

are well positioned to continue to create customer value and profit

growth. We aim to deliver on the last year of our current business plan

and remain committed to our cost cap of SEK 22bn for 2018", says Johan

Torgeby, SEB's President and CEO, commenting on the annual accounts.

Operating profit before items affecting comparability for the fourth

quarter 2017 was SEK 6.1bn (5.4). Operating profit for the fourth

quarter 2017 was SEK 4.2bn (5.4). Compared to the fourth quarter 2016,

operating profit before items affecting profitability increased by 10

per cent. Return on equity was 8.8 per cent (12.1) while return on

equity before items affecting comparability was 13.5 per cent (12.1).

Operating income for the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 11.9bn (11.1).

Compared to the fourth quarter 2016, operating income increased by 2 per

cent. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 5.6bn (5.4). Compared to the

fourth quarter 2016, operating expenses decreased by 2 per cent.

Asset quality remained strong. The net credit loss level was 3 basis

points for the quarter (7). The liquidity coverage ratio was 145 per

cent (168 one year ago). The capital position improved with a Common

Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 19.4 per cent (18.8 one year ago). SEB's

own assessment of the CET1 requirement, including the maturity floor and

corporate risk weights, was 17.2 per cent.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend to the shareholders of SEK

5.75 per share (5.50) for 2017.

You can download the Annual Accounts, Press Conference Presentation and

Fact Book from https://sebgroup.com/investor-

relations/reports-and-presentations/financial-reports.

For further information, please contact

Jan Erik Back, CFO, +46 8 22 19 00

Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 763 83 19; +46

73 521 02 66

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 70 550 35

00

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken

AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the

EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted

for publication, through the agency of the contact

persons set out above, at 7 am CET, on 31 January

2018.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief

that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating

a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its

customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB

offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In

Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's

operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based

on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The

international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in

some 20 countries worldwide. At 31 December 2017, the Group's total

assets amounted to SEK 2,560bn while its assets under management

totalled SEK 1,830bn. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more

about SEB at sebgroup.com

Annual Accounts 2017: http://hugin.info/136036/R/2164937/832926.pdf

