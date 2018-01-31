Shell Makes Large Deep-Water Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA) said Wednesday that the Whale deep-water well has made one of the largest Gulf of Mexico exploration finds of the past decade.

Continue Reading Below

The oil company said that the well encountered more than 1,400 net feet, or 427 meters, of oil-bearing pay.

The discovery was made in the Alaminos Canyon Block 772, approximately 10-miles from the Shell-operated Perdido platform, the company said.

Appraisal drilling is underway to further detail the discovery and define development options, the company said.

Whale is operated by Shell, which has a 60% interest, while Chevron Corp. (CVX) holds a 40% interest.

Write to Dimitrios Kontos at dimitrios.kontos@dowjones.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 12:28 ET (17:28 GMT)