Rolls-Royce Appoints New Presidents of Civil Aerospace, Defense

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.LN) said Wednesday that it has appointed Chris Cholerton as president of its civil-aerospace business and Tom Bell as president of its enlarged defense business.

The U.K.-based aircraft-engine maker said on Jan. 17 that it had launched a strategic review of its commercial-marine business as part of the simplification and restructuring of its business as it reduces its five operating businesses to three core units.

Mr. Cholerton was formerly the president of the company's defense business, while Mr. Bell--who was president of Rolls-Royce's defense business before he left in 2015--rejoins the company after serving as senior vice president of global sales and marketing for defense, space and security at Boeing Co. (BA).

January 31, 2018 05:43 ET (10:43 GMT)