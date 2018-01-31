Repsol and Kia to Launch Car-Share Service in Madrid

Repsol SA (REP.MC) and Kia Motors Corp. (000270.SE) will launch a car-sharing service, known as WiBLE, in Madrid in the second half of 2018, the companies said Wednesday.

The two companies chose Madrid as it offers interesting geography and demographics and is likely to receive the new service positively, according to Repsol.

Repsol said it is still working out the details of how the service will operate in Madrid and is currently awaiting authorization from the European Commission.

WiBLE has been operating in South Korea since last year, the company said.

January 31, 2018 07:51 ET (12:51 GMT)