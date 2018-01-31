U.S. Oil Production Tops Mark Last Hit in 1970

U.S. oil production surpassed 10 million barrels a day in November for the first time in nearly 50 years, a milestone that underscores the growing dominance of the U.S. oil industry.

Oil Fluctuates On Inventory Data

Oil prices swung between gains and losses on Wednesday, as investors evaluated steady demand for oil products against a larger-than-expected build in crude stockpiles.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refineries Slow Down

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose by 6.8 million barrels to 418.4 million barrels, much more than expected, for the week ended Jan. 26 as refinery activity hit the brakes.

Shell Makes Large Deep-Water Discovery

Royal Dutch Shell said that the Whale deep-water well has made one of the largest Gulf of Mexico exploration finds of the past decade.

Total Makes Major Discovery in Gulf of Mexico

Total said it has made a major offshore oil discovery at the Ballymore prospect in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

China Creates Nuclear Powerhouse

China is putting two of its largest nuclear-power firms back together as it seeks to create a corporate powerhouse that can better compete for contracts in other countries.

Big Oil Returns to Drilling-but on a Budget

Big oil companies are resuming ambitious offshore projects, but this time they are keeping spending in check, as investors urge them to avoid a repeat of their overspending in the last oil rally.

Natural-Gas Inventories Expected to Fall, Analysts Say

U.S. government data are expected to show that natural-gas storage levels shrank by 102 billion cubic feet last week, which would be less than usual for this time of year.

Hedge Funds Push for Overhaul at Marine Fuel Firm

A group of U.S. hedge funds and other investors are agitating for a shake-up at Aegean Marine Petroleum Network after they accused the company's current leadership of "chronic failures in corporate governance."

Europe Car Lobby Warns on Emissions Targets

The EU's push to cut carbon-dioxide emissions from cars threatens to derail auto makers' fragile recovery, an industry lobby group said.

January 31, 2018 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)