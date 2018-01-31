Boeing Boosts Capital Spending Plans in Wake of Tax Changes

Boeing boosted capital spending plans in the wake of U.S. tax reform, and will invest some of the windfall in productivity gains that are generating record profits and cash flow.

Food Distributors Accuse Tyson, Others of Manipulating Chicken Prices

The two largest food-distribution companies in the U.S. separately accused Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Sanderson Farms and other poultry suppliers of manipulating wholesale chicken prices.

Allegations Against Steve Wynn Put Big Casino Project at Risk

Sexual-misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn are threatening to derail Wynn Resorts's lucrative casino project in Massachusetts as regulators revisit a contentious debate on the company's license to operate in the state.

How J.D. Power Was Acquired by a Chinese Company Shrouded in Mystery

Hong Kong's XIO Group, which acquired the U.S. auto-rating firm in 2016, is now embroiled in a dispute about the source of XIO's funding. The legal fight represents one downside of China's overseas investing splurge.

SoFi Lays Off 5% of Staff

Online lender Social Finance Inc. is laying off dozens of employees in its mortgage division, an area the company previously highlighted for its growth prospects, according to people familiar with the matter.

Fox Wins Rights to NFL Thursday Night Games in Five-Year Deal

Fox Broadcasting has secured the broadcast television rights to the National Football League's Thursday night football package for the next five years.

Amazon HQ2 Spurs Worries of a Wage War in Winning City

Amazon.com plans to hire thousands of people in the area it picks as a second home from a shortlist of 20 locations. That's worrying other companies in those areas because it could become more difficult to attract talent.

Japan's Fujifilm to Take Majority Control of Xerox

Fujifilm Holdings will take a majority stake in Xerox, marking the end of independence for a stalwart of 20th-century American industry as the companies fight sluggish photocopier demand in a digital world.

Germany Probes Bosch Employees Over Emissions Scandal

A German prosecutor opened an investigation into two employees of auto supplier Robert Bosch's U.S. subsidiary on suspicion of aiding and abetting fraud in connection with a probe by the U.S. EPA into diesel emissions of Chrysler vehicles.

JPMorgan Top Lawyer Decamping for Simpson Thacher Law Firm

Stephen Cutler, a longtime top lawyer and senior executive at JPMorgan Chase & Co., is leaving the bank to join law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as a partner in New York later this year.

