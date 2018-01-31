Kuwait's KPC says crude oil production capacity to reach 4.75 mln barrels a day in 2040

KUWAIT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it aimed to reach crude oil production capacity of 4.75 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2040.

Continue Reading Below

Chief Executive Officer Nizar al-Adsani also said refining capacity was expected to grow to 2 million bpd by 2035.

KPC is expected to spend $114 billion in capital expenditure over the next five years and an additional $394 billion beyond that to 2040, he said. (Reporting By Ahmed Haggagy; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)