Increase in Job Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 27 235K (18) 233K

0830 Productivity (Prelim) 4Q +0.6% (20) +3.0%*

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 4Q +1.0% (19) -0.2%*

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jan 55.4 (4) 55.5**

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jan 58.5 (23) 59.7

1000 Construction Spending Dec +0.3% (20) +0.8%

N/A Auto Sales Jan 17.2M (18) 17.85M

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jan +177K (25) +148K

0830 Unemployment Rate Jan 4.1% (24) 4.1%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Jan +0.2% (22) +0.34%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 95.0 (15) 94.4****

(Final)

1000 Factory Orders Dec +1.5% (18) +1.3%

*3Q Revised Reading

**Jan Flash Reading

***All private-sector workers

****Jan Prelim Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

January 31, 2018 10:14 ET (15:14 GMT)