HSBC Names Charlie Nunn as CEO of Retail Banking

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.LN) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Charlie Nunn as its chief executive of retail banking and wealth management, effective immediately.

Mr. Nunn replaces John Flint, who as previously announced is set to become chief executive of HSBC on Feb. 21.

Mr. Nunn previously served as head of wealth management, and chief operating officer of retail banking and wealth management. He joined HSBC in 2011.

Shares at 1132 GMT were down 0.2% at 759.10 pence.

January 31, 2018 06:53 ET (11:53 GMT)