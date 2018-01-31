Health Care Down As Lilly Earnings Weigh -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as earnings disappointed.

Eli Lilly shares declined after the drug maker's executives raised concerns about pricing on its diabetes drugs and growth at its animal-health unit.

Brenda Fitzgerald, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, resigned following a report she had bought shares in a tobacco company last summer shortly after assuming her post running the nation's public-health agency.

