Finland's Wartsila to Take a Look at Rolls-Royce's Marine Business -Reuters

Finland's Wartsila said on Wednesday that it will take a look at Rolls-Royce's loss-making marine business, which the British company is reviewing for possible sale, Reuters reports.

Continue Reading Below

--The two companies said in 2014 that Rolls-Royce had made an approach to take over Wartsila, but those talks ended without a deal.

Full story: http://bit.ly/WartsilaRR-Reuters

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)