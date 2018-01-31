Energy Up Slightly, But Fed, Stockpile Growth Keep Gains In Check -- Energy Roundup

Shares of oil and gas companies regained a portion of their recent losses as a report of an up-tick in stockpiles and the Federal Reserve's statement kept the oil rally in check.

Continue Reading Below

The Fed said it now expected higher inflation this year, hinting that it could become more aggressive with rate hikes.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that the amount of crude in storage rose by 6.8 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 26, exceeding analyst forecasts on average for a 1.8 million barrel build.

--Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 31, 2018 16:12 ET (21:12 GMT)