ArcelorMittal Positive on 2018, Proposes Dividend -- Earnings Review

ArcelorMittal (MT.AE) reported its fourth-quarter results before the market opened on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know:

SALES: Sales rose by about 25% to $17.71 billion due to higher steel and iron-ore shipments and higher average steel selling prices. The results fell slightly short of a FactSet-compiled consensus of analyst estimates that forecast $17.94 billion.

NET INCOME: The steelmaker posted quarterly net profit of $1.04 billion, more than doubling its result from a year ago, propped up by sales performance. The company recorded an income tax benefit of $119 million in the quarter, which compares with a $71 million tax expense in the year-earlier period.

MACRO OUTLOOK: ArcelorMittal was upbeat about the steel industry outlook for 2018, saying that the demand environment remains positive and steel spreads remaining healthy. The company estimates global steel demand--measured through apparent steel consumption--to grow between 1.5% and 2.5% in 2018, with Chinese demand flat.

CASH FLOW: Net debt decreased this quarter by $1.9 billion to $10.1 billion, mainly due to positive free cash flow. The debt figure at year-end was $0.9 billion lower than on Dec. 31, 2016. ArcelorMittal said that it would continue to prioritize deleveraging--it has a net debt target of $6 billion--but proposed a dividend of $0.10 per share in 2018. Once the debt level falls to or below its target, the company will return a portion of annual free cash flow to shareholders, it said.

ILVA: ArcelorMittal said that it will continue "to work closely and constructively" with the European Commission, which has opened a phase II review of its proposed acquisition of Italian steelmaker Ilva. Arcelor's 1.8 billion euros ($2.23 billion) acquisition had become mired in controversy after an EU antitrust investigation ruled that the Italian government must recover around EUR84 million in illegal state aid.

