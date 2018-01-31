Airbus A321LR Commences Flight-Test Program

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Wednesday that its A321LR plane took off on its maiden flight, commencing a program that will include transatlantic journeys.

The company is targeting European Aviation Safety Agency and Federal Aviation Administration type certification for the aircraft by the second quarter this year.

It expects the single-aisle, long-range plane to enter service in the fourth.

January 31, 2018 06:49 ET (11:49 GMT)