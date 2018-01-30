Utilities Up On Defensive Rotation -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators recouped a modicum of their recent losses as momentum for economically cyclical sectors reversed, buoying demand for defensive, dividend-oriented sectors such as utilities.

Shares of German utility RWE declined after analysts at brokerage Jefferies cut their rating on the company's shares, saying a rally associated with rising power prices had petered out and that policy risks to the company were rising.

January 30, 2018 16:28 ET (21:28 GMT)