U.S. Consumer Confidence Increased in January -- Update

A measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose in January, buoyed by consumers' expectations about the economy.

The Conference Board said Tuesday its measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose to 125.4 in January from 123.1 in December. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a January reading of 123.0.

The increase in the Conference Board measure was fed by increased optimism about the economy, as the expectations index rose to 105.5 in January from 100.8 last month. Consumers' view of current conditions decreased slightly to 155.3 from 156.5.

"Consumers remain quite confident that the solid pace of growth seen in late 2017 will continue into 2018," said Lynn Franco, director of economic indicators at the Conference Board. "Expectations improved, though consumers were somewhat ambivalent about their income prospects over the coming months, perhaps the result of some uncertainty regarding the impact of the tax plan."

The rise in the Conference Board's measure comes after a decline in December.

January 30, 2018 10:48 ET (15:48 GMT)