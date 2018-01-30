Telecoms Down, But Not By Much, On Defensive Rotation -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated out of the growth-oriented, economically cyclical sectors that have driven gains for much of the bull market, into more defensive areas.

Shares of carrier AT&T rose ahead of its earnings report Wednesday.

Carlos Slim, once a mentor to AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson, is now a rival as the U.S. company poaches customers in Mexico from his cell-phone carrier American Movil, which once held a near monopoly there.

