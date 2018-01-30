Tech Down On IPhone X Fears -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies declined amid signs that Apple is seeing softer-than-anticipated demand for its flagship iPhone.

Apple is reducing planned production of the iPhone X for the three-month period ending March 31, The Wall Street Journal reported, roughly halving its output to 20 million. With iPhone X models starting at $999 a phone in the U.S., Apple may have discovered the upper limits of mass-market smart-phone pricing.

January 30, 2018 16:19 ET (21:19 GMT)