Heineken Spain Announces Layoff Negotiations, Union Talks -Europa Press

Heineken's Spanish subsidiary will begin negotiating a downsizing plan for its Spanish workforce with unions and workers' representatives, reports Europa Press, citing a company press release.

--The negotiations will adhere to the conditions set out in the company's collective-bargaining agreement, which came into force in July, Europa Press says.

--Heineken, which employs 2,400 people in Spain, cannot provide any more details at this stage, Europa Press reports.

January 30, 2018 03:21 ET (08:21 GMT)