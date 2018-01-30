On Our Radar

Energy Down With Oil In Flight From Risk -- Energy Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of oil and gas companies fell alongside oil futures as traders fled economically sensitive investments.

Oil futures, which have roughly doubled in less than six months, fell by more than 1%, dropping back below $65 a barrel in New York. "It's gone up too far, too fast and was due for a correction," said Michael Hiley, head of over-the-counter energy trading at LPS Futures, as reported earlier.

January 30, 2018 16:02 ET (21:02 GMT)