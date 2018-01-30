CA Shares Up After Upbeat Outlook -- Market Mover

Cybersecurity software firm CA Inc. shares climbed 4.6% to $37.20 after hours as the company reported higher-than-expected sales and profit for its third quarter. CA also provided an upbeat outlook for the year, predicting adjusted earnings per share of $2.54 to $2.60, compared with the $2.45-a-share consensus estimate. In the quarter CA was hit by a hefty charge related to the new tax legislation. In all the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 75 cents -- bolstered by a 9-cent gain on tax-related items -- on $1.09 billion in sales, compared with estimates of CA earning 60 cents a share on $1.07 billion in sales. (imani.moise@wsj.com; @moisenoise)
Continue Reading Below
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 30, 2018 18:19 ET (23:19 GMT)