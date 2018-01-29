Keurig to Acquire Dr Pepper Snapple in Largest Soft-Drink Deal Ever

The combination gives Keurig, best known for its K-Cup coffee systems, an express lane to get its bottled coffee drinks into coolers at convenience stores, drugstores and other retailers.

MetLife: Overdue Pension Benefits to Prompt Financial Revisions

MetLife postponed its earnings report and said it would revise prior financial reports because of overdue monthly pension benefits that it had failed to pay to possibly tens of thousands of workers in past years.

JPMorgan Names Two Co-Presidents

JPMorgan Chase said business unit heads Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith will become co-presidents and chief operating officers of the company effective Jan. 30.

Exxon to Spend $50 Billion in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to spend $50 billion to expand its business in the U.S. in the next five years, investments that were "enhanced" by the American tax overhaul.

Defense Firms Want To Keep U.S. Tax Windfall

U.S. defense executives urged lawmakers and federal officials to let them invest the windfall from new tax rules in weapons research rather than on lower prices for the Pentagon.

Wynn Resorts Is the Biggest Test for Investors' Tolerance

Wynn Resorts has lost $3 billion in market value since its founder and chief executive was accused by former employees of behavior that amounts to a decadeslong pattern of sexual misconduct. The situation is unique because of Steve Wynn's role and his outsize importance to the company.

CEO Is Named for Meredith-Time Inc. as Deal Nears Close

As Meredith prepares to close its acquisition of Time this week, Meredith Chief Operating Officer Tom Harty has been named CEO of the combined media company.

U.S. Companies Brace for Wider Oversight of Chinese Deals

Lawmakers are moving to stanch the flow of U.S. technology to foreign investors, creating potential problems for a number of American companies that have bet big on partnering with China.

Sanofi to Pay $4.85 Billion for Biotech Focused on Small Antibodies

Sanofi will buy Belgian biotech Ablynx for $4.85 billion, the French drugmaker's second acquisition this month after purchasing U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ.

China's Tencent, JD Buy Into Wanda's Shopping Empire

Investors including China's Tencent Holdings Ltd. and online retailer JD.com Inc. are buying a stake in Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin's commercial-property company as he faces a deadline to relist the business in China.

