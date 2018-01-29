Sanofi to Buy Ablynx for EUR3.9 Billion

Sanofi has entered into a definitive agreement to buy biopharmaceutical company Ablynx for EUR3.9 billion.

Alibaba, Foxconn Invest in Chinese Electric-Vehicle Maker

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and Foxconn Technology Group have led a $348 million funding round into Chinese electric-vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors, the auto maker said in a statement.

Ford Motor's China Chief Quits, Citing Personal Reasons

The head of Ford in China resigned after less than six months on the job, compounding the auto maker's challenges as it tries to rev up flagging sales in the world's largest car market.

Aramco IPO Stalled by Indecision Over Where to List

Two years after Saudi Arabia said it intended to turn its state-owned oil producer into the world's largest public company, the kingdom remains stuck on the crucial question of which exchange to choose.

Activists to Press Avon to Explore a Sale

A group of activist investors are joining together to call on Avon Products Inc. to seek a buyer, in a move that could set up a fight for the company's board as a key deadline looms.

Nomura Recharges U.S. Coverage With New Investment Bankers

Nomura Holdings has hired 15 senior investment bankers in the U.S. as the Japanese bank looks to restart international growth in the Americas.

'Maze Runner' Installment Tops Charts, Oscars Nominees Get Boost

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" was the highest-grossing film of the weekend, but many moviegoers also chose the first weekend after Oscar nominations to catch up with some awards contenders.

Intel Told Chinese Firms of Chip Flaws Before U.S. Government

In initial disclosures about critical security flaws discovered in its processors, Intel notified a small group of customers, including Chinese technology companies, but left out the U.S. government, according to people familiar with the matter and some of the companies involved.

Wall Street to Vanguard: We're Not Your Doormat

Large financial firms including Fidelity Investments, TD Ameritrade and Morgan Stanley have all made changes to their fees or product lineups that make it more expensive for some customers to invest in Vanguard's funds.

Sam's Club hopes that by strategically closing underperforming stores, it can fine-tune its focus on stores that are driving higher profits, especially those that serve a higher-income clientele.

January 29, 2018 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)