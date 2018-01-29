MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Set To Ease Back From Records Ahead Of Blockbuster Week

Fed meeting, earnings from Apple, Trump speech, jobs report all in the next five days

U.S. stock futures pointed to a modest pullback for equities Monday, with major indexes set to take a breather from their record-setting run since the start of the year.

That caution comes as a busy week kicks off, with investors bracing for a Federal Reserve meeting, a speech by President Donald Trump, a monthly jobs report as well as a big dose of earnings.

What are the main benchmarks doing?

Dow futures eased 49 points, or 0.2%, to 26,555 while S&P 500 futures slipped 7.50 points, or 0.3%, to 2,867. Nasdaq-100 futures were down 20.25 points, or 0.3%, to 7,009.

All three major indexes closed at record levels on Friday (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fresh-records-likely-for-dow-sp-500-as-dollar-drops-anew-ahead-of-gdp-2018-01-26), with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring 223.92 points, or 0.9%, to 26,616.71. The S&P 500 index climbed 1.2% to 2,872.87, and the Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.3% to 7,505.77.

Each gauge logged its fourth straight weekly advance.

What are the drivers for the markets?

After last week's gains, traders appeared to be pausing and awaiting a number of potentially market-moving events over the next five days.

A packed data week, featuring an update on employment, begins Monday with readings on personal income, consumer spending and core inflation for December due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Plus:U.S. economy to keep on truckin' in early 2018 despite cold snap, hiring drop-off (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-economy-keeps-on-truckin-in-early-2018-despite-cold-snap-hiring-dropoff-2018-01-21)

Check out:MarketWatch's Economic Calendar (http://www.marketwatch.com/economy-politics/calendars/economic)

As well, the Federal Reserve will announce the outcome of its two-day meeting, the last for departing Chairwoman Janet Yellen, on Wednesday. The market is not counting on an interest-rate hike this month, but has pencilled one in for March (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fed-to-take-a-step-toward-a-march-interest-rate-hike-2018-01-26).

The State of the Union address from President Trump will command attention on Tuesday, as investors look out for any more rhetoric on trade, after he last week announced tariffs on Chinese solar panels and South Korean washing machines (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-tariff-targets-say-american-consumers-will-end-up-paying-the-price-2018-01-23). In an interview on Sunday, Trump hinted at retaliation against the European Union (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-threatens-very-big-trade-retaliation-against-eu-2018-01-28) over a "very unfair" trade policy with the U.S.

Finally, 125 S&P 500 companies are expected to report this week, including Apple Inc.(AAPL), Google-parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday, as well as Facebook Inc. (FB) and Microsoft Corp.(MSFT) on Wednesday.

Read: Apple earnings: Forget taxes and batteries, the $1,000 iPhone X remains the story (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/apple-earnings-forget-taxes-and-batteries-the-1000-iphone-x-remains-the-story-2018-01-26)

Plus: Earnings previews for Facebook (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/facebook-earnings-how-will-news-feed-changes-impact-revenue-2018-01-26), Alibaba (), AMD (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amd-earnings-mining-for-crypto-gold-more-spectre-details-2018-01-26) (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/amd-earnings-mining-for-crypto-gold-more-spectre-details-2018-01-26) and McDonald's (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mcdonalds-earnings-1-2-3-dollar-menu-should-give-same-store-sales-a-boost-2018-01-26)

What are strategists saying?

"The losses we're seeing ahead of the open are only marginal, particularly compared to Friday's moves," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in emailed comments.

"It's going to be another important week for U.S. markets, with almost a quarter of the S&P 500 reporting fourth-quarter earnings, the first Fed meeting of the year and the jobs report on Friday. With this in mind, a small pullback from record highs this morning seems quite reasonable."

Which stocks look like key movers?

Aerospace giant Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) reported profit and revenue that were better-than-expected, helping push its shares 3.9% higher in premarket trade.

Avon Products Inc.(AVP) jumped 8% after news a group of activist investors is trying to push the seller of beauty products to find a buyer (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/activist-investors-push-avon-to-seek-a-sale-2018-01-28).

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) soared 28% after a merger deal with Keurig Green Mountain was announced early Monday.

Apple shares fell 0.5% in premarket on a report in the Nikkei Asia Review (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/apple-stock-drops-after-report-of-iphone-x-production-cut-2018-01-29) that the company plans to cut its iPhone X production target for the March quarter, half of what was expected a month ago.

Telecom companies such as AT&T Inc.(T) , Verizon Inc.(VZ) and T-Mobile USA Inc.(TMUS) could be active following reports that the Trump administration wants to nationalize next-generation, high-speech 5G wireless networks to prevent China spying on U.S. mobile traffic (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-administration-weighs-building-us-5g-network-to-counter-china-2018-01-29).

What are other assets doing?

After tumbling 1.7% last week, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index stabilized somewhat on Monday, trading modestly higher, while gold futures pulled back.

Read: Chart watchers see 'a chance to play a dollar rebound' (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chart-watchers-see-a-chance-to-play-a-dollar-rebound-2018-01-29)

Oil futures slipped (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-crude-climbs-as-brent-slips-but-supply-worries-may-prove-a-drag-2018-01-29). Chip makers were driving gains for European stocks (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/chip-makers-lead-european-stocks-higher-after-ams-reports-252-jump-in-revenue-2018-01-29), while Asian markets closed mixed (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/strengthening-semiconductor-stocks-boost-asian-markets-2018-01-28).

Bitcoin prices were under some pressure to kick off the week.

See:Bitcoin prices tumble; Japan cracks down on Coincheck after hack (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bitcoin-prices-tumble-japan-cracks-down-on-coincheck-after-hack-2018-01-29)

