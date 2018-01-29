Jeff Bezos Stars in Amazon's Super Bowl LII Commercial

Amazon is paying serious coin to promote Alexa and its Echo devices during Super Bowl LII, and we just got a sneak peek at the company's commercial, which stars CEO Jeff Bezos.

The spot envisions what would happen if Amazon's voice-based assistant Alexa lost her voice. It starts out with a woman brushing her teeth in the bathroom while asking Alexa for the weather.

"In Austin, it's 60 degrees," Alexa says, before breaking into a coughing fit, eliciting a strange look from the woman. The scene cuts to Amazon's headquarters where Bezos and Co. are in a tizzy over the virtual assistant.

"Alexa lost her voice, how is that even possible?" Bezos asks a woman.

"We have the replacements ready, just say the word," the woman replies.

Viewers will, presumably, have to wait until Super Bowl LII to find out what happens next. For now, you can check out the teaser video for yourself above.

People are already drawing some interesting conclusions from the 30-second teaser. Does this mean Morgan Freeman could be the next voice of Alexa, a la Waze? Does the reference to Austin mean Amazon has selected the Texas city as the location of its second headquarters? We'll just have to wait and find out.

Super Bowl LII takes place this Sunday, Feb. 2, at 6:30 p.m. at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The televised broadcast will air on NBC and the game will stream online via NBCSports.com as well as the NFL Mobile and Yahoo Sports apps. The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the New England Patriots and Justin Timberlake will perform at the halftime show.

