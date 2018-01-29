ADRs End Lower

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) was among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.1% to 164.71. The European index decreased 1% to 150.83. The Asian index dropped 1% to 197. The Latin American index fell 2% to 281.67 and the emerging markets index decreased 1.5% to 363.26.

ADRs of Deutsche Bank fell 2.1% to $19.10 after The Wall Street Journal reported a senior banker with close ties to SoftBank Group Corp. is leaving to go to Bank of America Corp.

ADRs of Sanofi SA (SNY) dropped 1% to $45.32 after the company said it would buy French biopharmaceutical company Ablynx NV for about 3.9 billion euros ($4.85 billion).

ADRs of Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) tumbled 8.9% to $30.13 after the Chinese company braced investors for a larger-than-expected revenue decline for the current quarter and missed views in the fourth quarter.

ADRs of Diageo PLC (DEO) fell 2.2% to $141.85 after being cut to sector perform from outperform by RBC Capital.

