Staples Chooses Coca-Cola Executive as CEO

Staples Inc. has hired a long-time Coca-Cola Co. executive as its next leader.

Continue Reading Below

Staples said Sandy Douglas will take over for Chief Executive Shira Goodman, less than a year after the office supplier was taken private.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday morning that Ms. Goodman would leave the company.

Private-equity firm Sycamore Partners bought Staples in September for about $6.9 billion, halting more than a decade of declining share performance. Sycamore planned to split the company into three divisions focusing on U.S. retail, Canadian retail, and a delivery business that serves big corporate and government customers.

Mr. Douglas was former president of Coca-Cola North America. The company announced in October that he planned to retire this March. He joined Coca-Cola in 1988 and was credited with "reinvigorating" the company's core soft-drinks business.

Ms. Goodman, a Staples veteran, took over the company in 2016 after previous CEO Ron Sargent resigned after failing to merge with rival Office Depot Inc.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Write to Austen Hufford at Austen.Hufford@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2018 16:06 ET (21:06 GMT)