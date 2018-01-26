Mnuchin: Dollar Comments Were 'Completely Taken Out of Context'

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his comments on the weak dollar weren't meant to violate the U.S.'s commitment to refrain from competitive devaluation.

Brexit Drags Down U.K. Economy as Neighbors Soar

The U.K. economy in 2017 grew at the slowest pace in five years, highlighting how Britain isn't reaping the full benefits of the recent upsurge in global growth as it prepares to leave the European Union.

Dollar Resumes Slide After Rallying on Trump's Comments

The dollar fell, reversing a rally that had followed comments from President Donald Trump that the currency would get stronger.

China Battles to Rein In a Surging Yuan

The currency is on track for its best monthly performance since 1982. But its rise complicates growing trade friction with the U.S.

Energy Stocks Finally Catch Up to Crude Rally

Energy stocks are finally catching up to the rally in crude prices-a sign that investors are increasingly positive about the long-term prospects of oil companies.

Dollar Retreats After Trump-Inspired Rebound

The U.S. dollar resumed its slide Friday, despite remarks from President Donald Trump that it would get stronger.

Here's Where There Could Still Be Value in Global Stocks

Stocks are expensive, but global factories are suddenly running very hot. Investors still looking for an entry point might want to take a look at the big beneficiaries.

NYSE, Nasdaq Fighting to Keep Their Grip on the Stock Market's Close

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Inc. are making a last-ditch effort to retain their grip on the crucial 4 p.m. closing auctions that determine end-of-day prices for thousands of stocks.

Japan Inflation Maintains Same Pace in December

Japan's core inflation rose for a 12th straight month in December but failed to gain any additional upward momentum, a reading that may temper recent speculation about possible monetary policy tightening in Japan.

Some BOJ Members Call for Assessment of Policy Effects

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members are concerned about side effects of the bank's current monetary easing measures, though they remain cautious about discussing an exit from stimulus measures, according to minutes of the December policy meeting.

January 26, 2018 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)