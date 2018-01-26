Bankers at Davos: Can Anything Stop the Good Times?

Bankers and executives at the World Economic Forum are celebrating a growing economy, but underlying worries persist. Among them: The market's ascent has been eerily, steadily calm.

Dollar Retreats After Trump-Inspired Rebound

The U.S. dollar resumed its slide Friday, despite remarks from President Donald Trump that it would get stronger.

Sterling Pounds Higher, Breaking Key Post-Brexit Level

The British pound has gained sharply against the currencies of the country's trading partners, pushing a key measure of its strength to a level not seen in more than 18 months.

Some BOJ Members Call for Assessment of Policy Effects

Some Bank of Japan's policy board members are concerned about side effects of the bank's current monetary easing measures, though they remain cautious about discussing an exit from stimulus measures, according to minutes of the December policy meeting.

China Issues Detailed Plan for Corporate Debt-Equity Swaps

China's regulators released a plan on Friday mapping ways for indebted companies to swap debt for equity, its latest effort to cut leverage in the world's second largest economy.

Ackman's Pershing Square Takes Stake in Nike

William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has taken a passive stake in Nike Inc., based on a belief in the sneaker giant's long-term growth prospects.

Trump Administration Delays Prepaid-Card Rule by a Year

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau pushed back the effective date of its rule on prepaid cards by one year, to April 2019, while keeping the core of the regulation as written under the agency's previous Obama-era leadership.

Ex-TCW Executive Says Firm Fired Her for Alleging Sexual Harassment

Sara Tirschwell, a former TCW Group executive alleged in a lawsuit that she was fired from the money manager in December for filing a sexual-harassment complaint against her boss.

Jamison Capital to Close Commodities Hedge Fund

Jamison Capital Partners LP is shutting its $1.5 billion flagship fund, one of the biggest high-profile commodities hedge funds to close in recent months.

ECB's Draghi Criticizes Mnuchin's Currency Comments

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi criticized remarks by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a weak dollar benefits U.S. trade, signaling a fresh economic policy rift between European officials and the Trump administration.

January 26, 2018 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)