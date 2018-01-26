Oil Higher as Dollar Rally Fades

U.S. oil prices settled higher Friday, with the dollar's swoon and tightening supplies helping to lift domestic crude futures.

Saudi Aramco, the Crude-Oil Giant, Becomes a Force in Refining

Saudi Arabia's state oil company is building an oil-refining empire, a major shift for the world's No. 1 crude producer as it tries to shore up its balance sheet ahead of the world's biggest-ever IPO and make up for income lost to OPEC production cuts.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 12 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 12 this week to 759, Baker Hughes said.

Energy Stocks Finally Catch Up to Crude Rally

Energy stocks are finally catching up to the rally in crude prices-a sign that investors are increasingly positive about the long-term prospects of oil companies.

California Governor Calls for Five Million Zero-Emission Cars by 2030

California will aim to put five million zero-emission cars on its roads by 2030 under an executive order signed by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown.

EPA Withdraws Air Pollution Policy

The Trump administration is withdrawing a decades-old air policy aimed at reining in some of the largest sources of hazardous pollutants like mercury and lead.

Siemens to Lay Off 202 Workers at Wind-Turbine-Blade Plant in Iowa

Business volume at the plant through the 2018 fiscal year doesn't support the existing level of workers, the company said.

Cold Weather Heats Up Natural-Gas Market

The threat of another blast of bitterly cold arctic air bearing down on the U.S. is sending natural-gas futures prices to their highest level in more than a year.

Rising Oil Prices Are Helping Drive the U.S. Business-Investment Rebound

A broad measure of U.S. business spending fell in late 2015 and early 2016 but has risen for six straight quarters including robust growth during 2017, paralleling the trajectory of crude-oil prices.

Eskom's Financials Are 'Unsustainable,' Says South Africa Finance Minister

South Africa's government won't provide fresh money to aid Eskom, the country's finance minister vowed Wednesday, saying that private money would be needed to stabilize the troubled state-owned electric company.

January 26, 2018 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)