Increase in Job Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 0830 Personal Income Dec +0.3% (11) +0.3%
0830 Consumer Spending Dec +0.5% (11) +0.6%
0830 Core PCE Prices Dec +0.2% (11) +0.1%
1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A 29.7
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Nov +6.3% (4) +6.4%
HPI (Y/Y)
1000 Consumer Confidence Jan 123.1 (10) 122.1
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jan +180K (5) +250K
0830 Employment Cost Index 4Q +0.6% (9) +0.7%
0945 Chicago PMI Jan 63.0 (6) 67.6
1000 Pending Home Sales Dec +0.5% (5) +0.2%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 27 235K (8) 233K
0830 Productivity (Prelim) 4Q +0.6% (9) +3.0%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 4Q +0.9% (8) -0.2%*
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jan N/A 55.5**
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jan 58.5 (12) 59.7
1000 Construction Spending Dec +0.3% (9) +0.8%
N/A Auto Sales Jan 17.3M (7) 17.85M
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jan +175K (12) +148K
0830 Unemployment Rate Jan 4.0% (11) 4.1%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Jan +0.3% (10) +0.34%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 95.0 (6) 94.4****
(Final)
1000 Factory Orders Dec +1.5% (9) +1.3%
*3Q Revised Reading
**Jan Flash Reading
***All private-sector workers
****Jan Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
January 26, 2018 14:18 ET (19:18 GMT)