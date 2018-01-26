On Our Radar

Increase in Job Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Monday 0830 Personal Income Dec +0.3% (11) +0.3%

0830 Consumer Spending Dec +0.5% (11) +0.6%

0830 Core PCE Prices Dec +0.2% (11) +0.1%

1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Jan N/A 29.7

Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Nov +6.3% (4) +6.4%

HPI (Y/Y)

1000 Consumer Confidence Jan 123.1 (10) 122.1

Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Jan +180K (5) +250K

0830 Employment Cost Index 4Q +0.6% (9) +0.7%

0945 Chicago PMI Jan 63.0 (6) 67.6

1000 Pending Home Sales Dec +0.5% (5) +0.2%

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jan 27 235K (8) 233K

0830 Productivity (Prelim) 4Q +0.6% (9) +3.0%*

0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 4Q +0.9% (8) -0.2%*

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Jan N/A 55.5**

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Jan 58.5 (12) 59.7

1000 Construction Spending Dec +0.3% (9) +0.8%

N/A Auto Sales Jan 17.3M (7) 17.85M

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Jan +175K (12) +148K

0830 Unemployment Rate Jan 4.0% (11) 4.1%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages*** Jan +0.3% (10) +0.34%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 95.0 (6) 94.4****

(Final)

1000 Factory Orders Dec +1.5% (9) +1.3%

*3Q Revised Reading

**Jan Flash Reading

***All private-sector workers

****Jan Prelim Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

