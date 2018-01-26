Here Are the Best Places to Work in 2018

Do you love your job? If not, don't worry. There are options out there for you.

Each year, job site Glassdoor pores over its database of company reviews to determine the "Best Places to Work" in the year to come. If your boss is a jerk, your company doesn't appreciate its workers, or you just need a change of scenery, you may want to check out the list.

"Glassdoor's 'Best Places to Work' list represents employers that truly stand out according to those who know a company best – the employees," Robert Hohman, CEO and cofounder of Glassdoor, said in a statement. "This year's list represents a diverse group of employers hiring across the country –including top companies in tech, retail, health care, consumer goods, consulting, and more."

And the Winner Is ...

The No. 1 place to work in 2018 is – drumroll please – Facebook.

"There are very few places you can work with the smartest people in the world, on the hardest problems in the world, and still have fun while doing it," said Tory Hargro, a product design manager at Facebook, in a video interview. "You can literally change the world while still not giving up on who you really are."

Of course, this isn't Facebook's first time on the list. It has been an employee favorite for many years.

"The most important thing is the people who work at Facebook," Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, said in a press release. "The best thing about working at Facebook is that we encourage people to bring their full selves to the work. We all believe in what we are doing and we value our relationships with others. We're a strengths-based culture and are looking for people who are excellent at what they do best. If you've got the skills, we'll give you the shot."

No Strangers to the Top

Perhaps more impressive than Facebook's eight-year consecutive run on the list, several other companies have made the list every year for the ten years that Glassdoor has been compiling it, including Apple, Bain Company, and Google.

"These employers have shown an impressive consistency and ability to keep their workforces engaged and satisfied," Hohman said in a statement. "Among these three employers, the common attribute they share is that they offer company cultures that are unique to them, and what's more, they offer a company culture that their employees truly believe in."

How to Be a 'Best Places to Work' Kind of Employer

The main list of the 100 best employers includes companies with 1,000 or more employees, but 50 smaller companies also made Glassdoor's list of the "Best Small and Medium Companies to Work for in 2018.. New businesses make the list each year, and if you want your company to make it someday, it comes down to two words: "employee engagement." Since the awards are driven by employee reviews posted on Glassdoor, it is up to you to create a company and culture that drives your employees to rave about how awesome you are.